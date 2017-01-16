Prince Harry’s girlfriend’s half-brother arrested for holding gun over lover’s head while drunk

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has become the object of public scrutiny ever since she began dating the prince. And because of her new relationship, her family members, by extension, have also come under the public eye, with everything they do reflecting on her.
Meghan’s half brother, Thomas Markle Jr, was arrested for putting a gun to the head of his girlfriend, Darlene Blount, 36, after an argument and Thomas has blamed his action on his drinking problem, with a promise to seek help.
The 50-year-old who shares same dad with Meghan said;
“I am incredibly sorry for my actions and I’m especially sorry to everyone affected by my drinking. I am seeking help and I promise I will be the best person I can be going forward. Thank you for understanding.''
Speaking in defence of Meghan, Thomas Markle Jr’s son, 24-year-old Tyler Markle, apologised on behalf of his father’s behaviour and asked that Meghan should not be judged based on that.
“This is all about Meghan. She is being judged by people who are involved in her life. This is not who she is. I don’t want anyone to judge Meghan off the back of this. She shouldn’t be defined by anyone else’s actions.” Tyler said.
Meanwhile it has also been revealed that Meghan does not have the best relationship with her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr and her half-sister 51-year-old Samantha Markle even though they were all living together at the time Meghan was born. Samantha, especially, has a grouse for her younger, more successful half-sister and doesn’t attempt to keep it hidden.
Samantha claims Meghan abandoned her family while chasing fame and said Prince Harry would be surprised when he discovers how narcissistic his girlfriend is and how poorly she’s treated their father.
Meghan Markle was born to a white father of Dutch and Irish descent and a black mother. Her parents divorced when she was six. Her mother is presently a yoga instructor, jewellery maker and mental health therapist, while her dad who was a TV lighting Director now lives in Mexico.
