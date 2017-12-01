Pretty Mike apologizes for putting leash on ladies during his outings

Following the social media outrage and arrest of Pretty Mike by Lagos state government, the 30 year old club owner has taken to his Instagram page to apologize for putting ladies on a leash during his outings, saying he meant well by his craft. He wrote;
"There has been a lot of controversy over two of my outings holding some females on a leash. I apologize to all the women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanized by this craft that meant well. I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness...#WomenRights #PeaceAmbassador"
21 comments:
ode man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
If them no arrest you, you for continue...
(Linda d Kim K's fan)
'that meant well' you say??? Lol. This guy is evil.
Pretty mike is 38 years old not 30 we are class mates. Now to d issue of d ladies,he did not force dem its their choice. Mike is a bitch if he was man enof he would have sued Lagos state government bcos d ladies consented
Apologise for what huh?i hiss.Heavenly guy mike KWONTINUE NOTING DO U. When are those girls gonna apologise huh? Or are the 5 year old girls or what huh? FEMINISM HAS TAKING OVER NIGERIANS THAT THEY CONDEMN MEN EASELY THAN WOMAN. Mike what u did is not a crime i believe u need attention for ur business to boom then u paid the bitches to carry am i don't see the reason why every body dey butcher u like fulani cow IF ITS FREEBORN IF HEAVEN LIKE MAKE IT FALL IF ALLAH LIKE MAKE HIM SEND MOHAMMED TO KILL I DON'T CARE I WON'T APOLOGISE.
haters go to black hell.
#sad indeed
so Linda u say this baba is thirty yrs old abi?
Thank God for him o
Godtakeover his club
Bigger u I pray mike
I hope u stop that useless act
***IDIOT Mike. Is this an apology? Fool!!!
Not everything is entertainment. Peace ambassador indeed. Because you have been called out now you support women rights.
One wonders what awareness this is all about.
APOLOGIES ACCEPTED... BUT HE DIDN'T FORCE THE GIRLS NAH
shit guy bobrisky sex partner.that is how you use drinks to influence the hungry girls,.you lure them to what they dont want to do.organising party for them and having forceful sex once they are drunk.you will reap what you sow.
Bingo
what a tool!!!!
All for attention
the laDIES NO COMPLAIN..DEM DEY ENJOY DERE BIZNESS..nw who will pay all those girlz..it might be dere source of income..una never create employnment finish na to do woman dis or dat...
Good for u.
Good for u.
Lol iver Don drop,i though he was bragging initially Mtchewww.
U talk sense 4 d first time
