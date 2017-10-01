Press release: Suicide bombers attacking residence - Nigerian Army

The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while Usman himself opened his own door and immediately, the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vests, killing the unsuspected little girl, and Usman in the process. The suicide bombers also died.
The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors. Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch. Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay.
The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly.
