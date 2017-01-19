President's wife, Aisha Buhari receives Melinda Gates in Aso Rock (photos)

Wife of The President, Mrs Aisha Buhari today received the Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mrs. Melinda Gates. Also present at the meeting were; Wife Of The Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki, Sen. Monsurat Sumonu, Sen. Binta Maci Garba, Hon. Minister Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Lanre Tejuosho and some governors' wives.
Mrs Melinda Gates commended the efforts of Future Assured which was founded by Mrs Aisha Buhari, in the area of Reproductive, Maternal, New-born, Child & Adolescent Health. She also called on wives of governors to be role models like Mrs Buhari also stressing the importance of having role models for growing girls in every community.
