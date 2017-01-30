President Zuma to replace finance minister with his ex-wife

South African President, Jacob Zuma will be replacing his finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan with Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma, his ex-wife.
Earlier we reported that the president will be endorsing his ex- wife as the next president and the first female leader in South Africa. Read here
According to the Congress Of The People (COPE), the move to elevate Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister is a move by President Zuma aimed at getting his ex-wife to take over as president of the ANC and hopefully, South Africa.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who had four children with President Zuma before their divorce in 1998, is being speculated as the leading candidate to take office as president at the 2019 general election.
