President Zuma set to endorse his ex-wife as next SA President

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who had four children with President Zuma before their divorce in 1998, is the leading candidate to take office as president at the 2019 general election.
Speaking to SABC's Nguni radio station, Zuma made the remarks saying:
'It is no longer a discussion in the ANC whether a woman can take a high leadership position or not,” Zuma said on local radio.
The ANC is ready for that, in fact, the party has been ready for some time. It will depend on the integrity that she possesses and whether members see her fit for the position.' he added.However, Nkosazana is yet to declare her candidacy but President Zuma who has been engulfed by corruption scandals since he came to power in 2009, will complete his two terms in office in 2019.
