Thursday, 26 January 2017

President Trump calls Chelsea Manning an 'ungrateful traitor' for Obama criticism

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to describe Chelsea Manning as an 'ungrateful traitor' for branding Barrack Obama a weak leader. Chelsea Manning who was one of the most prominent whistleblowers in recent American history was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for leaking a trove of state secrets to the website WikiLeaks. In one of Obama's final acts as president, he cut her sentence and she is due to be released in May.


Manning, a transgender woman on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, took to twitter and wrote that Obama's presidency had been insufficiently progressive.
'Takeaway from the @BarackObama legacy: What we need is a strong #unapologeticprogressive to lead us.'
Earlier this morning, Trump took to his Twitter page to react to Manning's criticism about Barrack Obama's presidency
'Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!'
