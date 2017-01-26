President Trump calls Chelsea Manning an 'ungrateful traitor' for Obama criticism

Manning, a transgender woman on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, took to twitter and wrote that Obama's presidency had been insufficiently progressive.
'Takeaway from the @BarackObama legacy: What we need is a strong #unapologeticprogressive to lead us.'Earlier this morning, Trump took to his Twitter page to react to Manning's criticism about Barrack Obama's presidency
'Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!'
