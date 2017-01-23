LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

President Donald Trump won't release tax returns as 'most Americans' are focused on what their tax will look like not his- White House reaffirms

Kellyane Conway, Trump's presidential campaign manager and current White House senior adviser/counsellor, has revealed that Donald Trump, America's new president will not release his tax returns to the American public after completing his financial audit.

About 200,000 signatures have penned an online petition that Trump should release his tax returns but on Sunday, during an interview with ABC's "This Week," Conway revealed Trump won't release his tax returns.
 

"The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns," Conway said.
"We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care," she said. 

"They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like. And you know full well that President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president."

"Our position from the campaign has not changed," Conway said.
 "He is under audit and has been advised by accountants and lawyers not to release."

Trump is the first major political party nominee since 1972 not to release his tax returns prior to an election.


Source: CNN
Posted by at 1/23/2017 04:22:00 pm

11 comments:

23 January 2017 at 16:25
23 January 2017 at 16:25
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I'll pass


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:26
Edwards said...

ride on sir.. SAPHIRE MUNA i need you urgently
.emma2shy@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 16:26
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmmm








Lib addict#just passing#

23 January 2017 at 16:27
STERN said...

Nobody cares of what a President tax returns is or will be. All we care about is our own tax return. Come March when we'll get to file for another tax return.

THE PRESIDENT OWES NOBODY HIS TAX RETURN. Do any of you show the whole world your tax return when you collect it?

LET TRUMP BE. It has never been a rule for the President of America to release his tax return. Stop making a fuss about this.

23 January 2017 at 16:27
Anonymous said...

I'm starting to wonder if he is changing campaign promises I remain my humble self China eucharia

23 January 2017 at 16:29
Odibe Blessing said...

Hmmmmm dey shld allow this man be nah....

23 January 2017 at 16:33
Vivian Reginalds said...

issokay!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:34
dj banti said...

I beg make dis guy no do o.
May Godtakeover america and nigeria

23 January 2017 at 16:34

