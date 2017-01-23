President Donald Trump won't release tax returns as 'most Americans' are focused on what their tax will look like not his- White House reaffirms

About 200,000 signatures have penned an online petition that Trump should release his tax returns but on Sunday, during an interview with ABC's "This Week," Conway revealed Trump won't release his tax returns.
"The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns," Conway said.
"We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care," she said.
"They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like. And you know full well that President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president."
"Our position from the campaign has not changed," Conway said.
"He is under audit and has been advised by accountants and lawyers not to release."
Trump is the first major political party nominee since 1972 not to release his tax returns prior to an election.
Source: CNN
Na wa o!
Nobody cares of what a President tax returns is or will be. All we care about is our own tax return. Come March when we'll get to file for another tax return.
THE PRESIDENT OWES NOBODY HIS TAX RETURN. Do any of you show the whole world your tax return when you collect it?
LET TRUMP BE. It has never been a rule for the President of America to release his tax return. Stop making a fuss about this.
