Tuesday, 17 January 2017

President Buhari regrets accidental bombing, condoles with families of the dead

President Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east.

At least 120 people were wounded and 52 killed in the aerial bombing including ten humanitarian Aid workers with Red Cross and MSF International.


President Buhari condoles with families of the dead, wishes the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, and sympathizes with the Borno State government.

The President pledges federal help for the state government in attending to "this regrettable operational mistake," and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.
