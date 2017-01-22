President Buhari is alive and well- Garba Shehu says as he mocks GEJ for not attending Donald Trump's inauguration

Friday evening, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, got on twitter to dispel rumors that President Buhari had passed on at a hospital in Germany. President Buhari is currently on a medical vacation in the UK.While dispelling the rumor, Garba took a jab at former President Goodluck Jonathan whom his supporters on social media had alleged had been invited by the US President, Donald Trump's inauguration organizing team, to attend the inauguration. He said:
1 comment:
To clear d rumour is okay but why mock Gej ...i hope he is well upstairs too
Post a Comment