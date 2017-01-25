President Buhari Elected Life President of Clearing and Forwarding Agents- Reno Omokri

As written by Reno Omorki: More after the cut..
MMM are not smart. After President Buhari cleared Babachir Lawal what they should have done is immediately apply to him for clearance! After all, our President is the best clearing agent in Nigeria.
Cleared Buratai
Cleared Danbazau
Cleared Kyari
Cleared Babachir
Cleared Abacha
Cleared Amaechi
I heard the Nigerian Association of clearing and forwarding agents unanimously decided to make PMB their life President after he cleared Magu and forwarded his name to the Senate!
