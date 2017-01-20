President Buhari deserves a vacation because even God rested on the 7th day- Femi Adesina

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says President Buhari deserves to go on a vacation because even God rested on the 7th day after creation. Speaking to state house correspondents after President Buhari's departure, Adesina said
"The president is going to rest. You know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested. So if God needed to rest, how much more human being? So the president is just going to rest and the statement we have released is straightforward. He will go on this leave and during the leave he will do routine medical checkups."
19 comments:
Hmmmmm.. Laughing in Japan..
foolish thinking.
Sharap...before God rested did he or did he not fix the world to be a better place for all of us to live in? .......
Femi shut the hell u called mouth, what has he done to rest
Good... He should remain there forever...
Resting for what??? What has he done for us that he's going for vacation??? The year just begun!
Stupid! How dare you compare buhari with God. What has he don that he should rest? Did he create a world? Or he's resting for destroying Nigeria
LUBBISH!!
No be person wey work suppose rest..ehh?
this one wey never do any work also wan go rest bah?
mr LAZY president!!
Chai.... And this man will still receive salary this January o
Please what work has buhari done that he deserve to rest?ever since he got into power the only thing we can talk about him is fighting selected corruption!! Even obama the president of the world has never go on official vacation at the beginning of the year...there are alot of setback in this country!
No doubt about it Miss Liy,even God rested on the 7th Day.
God rested after a productive work that was result oriented to what we are enjoying till today.
Why the rest? Is it based on productive work or unproductive work,i guess you can answer that. My honorable Mr. Femi can say what he wants to say just to still be relevant to his job and his boss.I hope to see a Nigeria where people will be willing to resign based on the people they serve and the conscience they have.
I am not AGAINST his rest but for heaven sake if you are not fit for the job forget your pride and apologies to Nigerian and leave the office MUST YOU DIE THERE OR IS IT YOUR BIRTHRIGHT.
I HOPE YOU WILL GIVE GOD A GOOD ACCOUNT OF YOUR OFFICE WHEN YOU LEAVE.
I REST MY CASE FOR NOW.
I dey laugh o in obj voice
What has he done to deserve a rest Nigeria is in hell and u talk about rest, a liter of koresine is 450 and a bag of rice 25k no Light no water a bottle of red oil 800 what has he done to been compare with God ? Rubbish
He deserve a rest maybe u don't know how poor people suffer
Femi is an ass-licker...
I do not know why yorubas are like this
Tnk u iphie and that adesina is getting more stupid by d second,buhahi if u can stay there forever best for us cos we re already tired of you n ur sick govt.
Nobody is stopping him from going to rest......but 10 days is too small. He can take forever!
