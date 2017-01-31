Presidency reacts to planned nationwide protest on February 5th

Speaking in an interview with Lagos Talk 91.3fm, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said those who are calling for the protest are people who supported the last government and are still pained that they lost the last election.
"This is a country of about 180 million people. It is impossible for 180 million people to think the same way. Yoruba has a saying that is you all sleep and put your head in the same direction, then you are all foolish because you would be breathing in one another's mouth and lungs. Dont forget the last election and how it went. Somebody scored 12.5 million votes, another scored about 15 million votes. There are some people who are still in that election mode. They have not gotten out of it and till today, they are still living and "rheumatisizing" about the past. What they don't know is that that past is gone and gone forever. Majority of those calling for the protest are still in election mode. Majority of them are people that have resolved not to see anything good in this administration simply because the man they wanted lost at the polls"he said
31 comments:
Goan sit down biko #libbarbie
Just close that routine mouth now...nonsense
FEMI IS IRREDEEMABLY FOOLISH!!!...WORKING IN THE STATE HOUSE HAS TAKING AWAY YOUR REASONING ABILITY...STUPID YORUBA FOOL
Bullshit!!!!!!Stupid and foolish in Govt.....clueless administration.
With all the hardship people are passing through is that not enough reason to protest nor the mass murder being committed by the Fulani herdsman.. The economy is a total mess and this ragtag is talking about election... What does election got to do with what's going on in the country right now...bloody sycophant
like seriously????????this man is sick.
shut ur stupid smelling gutter mouth up,,,,Mumu if u must knw pple ayes are clear now that reality is down on them.... many pple who vote for ur brainless oga are already regretting they did!!
God will punish you Femi adeshina...you this idiot
Senior special assistant my foot. He's a senior special idiot.
Signed
LibBadBoy
this is so retarded, election mode at this time. Are u so blind to see what the country is. people are complaining on legitimate issues and you are talking about election. 1 dollar to 500naira is that election, no power supply, killing of Christians in kaduna is that election mode. Mr Adeshina, please wear your thinking cap and stop spiting out rubbish. U be person papa abeg!!!!
"Majority of them are people that have resolved not to see anything good in this administration simply because the man they wanted lost at the polls"
And it's so obvious from the comments on LIB.
But we shall overcome, I have no other country asides Nigeria, I will continue praying and believing in this country.
~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Mr Adeshina.... By now, Your govt supposed to have drawn from the camp of those that voted for the oppositions. To win them back to your camp. That's means, you have not done much in all fronts.
Bonario Oya drop ur comment on this... Isi Okpukpu
Well said Femi though Im not really enjoying this recession but this administration has my support.
Very idiotic comment , dat ur'e presidential spokesman is even more embarrassing
You no get sense. Bcos you are living comfortable. We are not happy at all useless yoruba man disgracing us. AY...
this man head dey shake
oga, you should be seriously ashamed of yourself and the administration that you speak for.
Never before have we felt so fooled as to allowing brain dead vultures like you guys run our beloved country, even when we wont dare to allow u run our private small scare businesses. You better hide your face in shame or i give u my middle finger.
Why are you so arrogant and timid Femi? I doubt if you are supposed to be the SSA to the president. You are one of the saboteurs in the government. I was actually expecting you to calm the angry youths down and plead with them to exercise patience. This is exactly what goodluck Jonathan would have done which makes him, till tomorrow better leader than you guys. You toil with people's emotions and you will meet your Waterloo. This may be the end of the road for you because Nigeria belongs to all. Protest all the way people
This femi adenina guy is really a disgrace, if you do not have a drastic or coherent response to any ideology,statement or phenomenon..... Pls stop embarrassing yourself and shut d f-up
Femi adesina is a lier. How does election affects d price of rice and. U guys are insensitive to d cries of d people
I really don't know which is worse is it that buhari govt don't understand this is not about politics not at all but about the sufferings of our people.if they keep talking they will loose what is left of their supporters all they should do is listen to the people with positive response next should be actions at all cost the govt replace talk with positive actions. And stop harassing people let them talk this is Democracy if you cannot stand the heat don't stay in the kitchen.
Stupid talk!mbok.
This man is plain stupid! What do they even take us for?! I voted this evil govt, that is my biggest regret in life. Go to hell idiot!
Your foolishness knows no bounds...na nigerians i blame...so dey better take dere future back
Blame game,pointing fingers,living in the past,islamization,terrorisim etc that's what this administration is all about,people that you expect to speak up and act are incapacitated.They watch like zombies as if some force is remoting them and now when well meaning citizens want to protest they're looking for a way to deter them. May God have mercy on well meaning Nigerians and uproot the enemies of this great nation!
So shameful that d presidency still think this way is so so bad
Femi shut your amala ewedu mouth. Can you tell me one single good thing about this administration, except that your bank account is swelling daily. How i wish Nigeria conducts election like Israel, only then will you know that majority of people that voted for APC will vote otherwise. This wasnt the Change you promised them, this is not the Change they expected. This government is living a lie
