Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Pres Buhari writes Senate, explains why he cannot order the arrest and prosecution of SGF Babachir Lawal

President Buhari has written a letter to the Senate, explaining why he cannot grant their request to call for the order and prosecution of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Recall that senators called for Babachir's arrest and prosecution after he was indicted in the Interim Report of The Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East...


In the report, the committee alleged that Babachir who is the Chairman of the Presidetial Initiative of the North East PINE, awarded contracts to a company which he has links to(read here).

In a letter sent to the senate and read on the floor of the house today by Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari gave reasons why he cannot act on the senate's recommendation to sack, arrest and prosecute Babachir. Chairman of the senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East, Shehu Sani, said everything in President Buhari's letter to the senate is a lie.

 




STERN said...

Just look at how a whole president of a country is reasoning like a goat. When the corruption has to do with a member of the govt he makes it seem like it's not a crime. If it has to do with any of the judiciary member the whole world will hear that Buhari is fighting crime. Na the goat brain wey dey ur head I sorry for Buhari. Let's see how the clueless Man put this issue under the carpet like he has done to Amaechi and the rest

24 January 2017 at 15:53
VEEKEE FRESH said...

This buhari... This man is not real,he just want to b in power

24 January 2017 at 15:57

