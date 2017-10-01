Pres Buhari approves new MD, DG for NAMA, NIMET, others

New appointment in Nigeria's Aviation Sector President Muhammadu Buhari; GCFR has approved the following appointments:1. Captain Fola C. Akinkuotu- Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency(NAMA). Captain Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive and a trained Aviation Industry Regulator;
2. Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi – Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) A Professor of Geography with specialty in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing, Professor Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Abuja
3. Captain Abdulsalam Mohammed -Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria. An alumnus of the College, Capt. Mohammed is a renowned Civil Aviation Trainer and Examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Adminisrtation.
4. Engr. Akinola Olateru – Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) An engineer of international repute, Olateru is a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, USA and the United Kingdom.
