Pres Buhari and Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun pictured having dinner in the UK

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Who cares. Abeg Buhari just leave us . U are evil
Story!ANOTHER FAKE PHOTO. SEE HIS BALD CHAI SO THIS IDIOT IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA HUH? Freeborn spit tuah. So he can eat after butchering Christians and ipod members Mr man U WILL NOT GO FREE FROM THAT CANCER OOOO,KAMAR IS THERE FOR U. This idiot is not fit to be an ordinary market chairman talkless of president shame to nigerians.I DON BUY CHAMPAGNE in UNA HERE I GO DRINK ON HIS BURIAL AND NEW CLOTH AND CAR EWWW i go dance tire#sad indeed
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Story!ANOTHER FAKE PHOTO.his 10 is complete already we dey wait. WALKING DEAD PRESIDENT.SEE HIS BALD CHAI SO THIS IDIOT IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA HUH? Freeborn spit tuah. So he can eat after butchering Christians and ipod members Mr man U WILL NOT GO FREE FROM THAT CANCER OOOO,KAMAR IS THERE FOR U. This idiot is not fit to be an ordinary market chairman talkless of president shame to nigerians.I DON BUY CHAMPAGNE in UNA HERE I GO DRINK ON HIS BURIAL AND NEW CLOTH AND CAR EWWW i go dance tire#sad indeed
Hmmm. A very Clean & sharp Range Rover Autobiography with low mileage for sale lagos and a 2013 ford edge with 60k mileage for sale in lagos and a toyota avalon 2008 model with 58k mileage for sale in portharcourt for details call 08107095662 or 08155125194 for pictures and price. Pls serious buyers should call
My people can all see dat our President is Still very much Alive
The man I saw here looked very sick.
Its good to know our Prseido is ok. However, this Amosun connection na real wa.
Ok
See as person be!! Frail looking animal. Nzu of a president. Unless you have good Plans for this country, you will die a shameful death.#buhariisevil
who is deceiving who?
We are suffering this one is enjoying The thunder that will fire you is still eating popcorn and gyming
SHAMELESS OLD FOOL... I THOUGHT ISLAM BAN THE USE OF FORK AND KNIFE
Hmmmmmmmmmmm,ok oLib addict#jut pasing#
Thank God is alive but he doesn't look healthy at all. I pray he get well soonest.
Is Amosun on vaccation too? or when just went there to take care of him..he has been the sending pics!
Enter your comment...na only God knows d true state of our belove mr president
I pity for whoever is wishing this Son of the most high death, I just pray death won't visit their homes instead
Seen.
Man's shaking! Keep proving dem wrong with lame photos.
They re trying too hard t make a point. If only this kinda effort can be put t work.Strong u Mr president. We need u back urgently.
Enter your comment...o di egwu!
Post a Comment
22 comments:
Who cares. Abeg Buhari just leave us . U are evil
Story!ANOTHER FAKE PHOTO. SEE HIS BALD CHAI SO THIS IDIOT IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA HUH? Freeborn spit tuah. So he can eat after butchering Christians and ipod members Mr man U WILL NOT GO FREE FROM THAT CANCER OOOO,KAMAR IS THERE FOR U. This idiot is not fit to be an ordinary market chairman talkless of president shame to nigerians.
I DON BUY CHAMPAGNE in UNA HERE I GO DRINK ON HIS BURIAL AND NEW CLOTH AND CAR EWWW i go dance tire
#sad indeed
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Story!ANOTHER FAKE PHOTO.his 10 is complete already we dey wait. WALKING DEAD PRESIDENT.SEE HIS BALD CHAI SO THIS IDIOT IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA HUH? Freeborn spit tuah. So he can eat after butchering Christians and ipod members Mr man U WILL NOT GO FREE FROM THAT CANCER OOOO,KAMAR IS THERE FOR U. This idiot is not fit to be an ordinary market chairman talkless of president shame to nigerians.
I DON BUY CHAMPAGNE in UNA HERE I GO DRINK ON HIS BURIAL AND NEW CLOTH AND CAR EWWW i go dance tire
#sad indeed
Hmmm. A very Clean & sharp Range Rover Autobiography with low mileage for sale lagos and a 2013 ford edge with 60k mileage for sale in lagos and a toyota avalon 2008 model with 58k mileage for sale in portharcourt for details call 08107095662 or 08155125194 for pictures and price. Pls serious buyers should call
My people can all see dat our President is Still very much Alive
The man I saw here looked very sick.
Its good to know our Prseido is ok. However, this Amosun connection na real wa.
Ok
See as person be!! Frail looking animal. Nzu of a president. Unless you have good Plans for this country, you will die a shameful death.
#buhariisevil
who is deceiving who?
We are suffering this one is enjoying
The thunder that will fire you is still eating popcorn and gyming
SHAMELESS OLD FOOL... I THOUGHT ISLAM BAN THE USE OF FORK AND KNIFE
Hmmmmmmmmmmm,ok o
Lib addict#jut pasing#
Thank God is alive but he doesn't look healthy at all. I pray he get well soonest.
Is Amosun on vaccation too? or when just went there to take care of him..he has been the sending pics!
Enter your comment...na only God knows d true state of our belove mr president
I pity for whoever is wishing this Son of the most high death, I just pray death won't visit their homes instead
Seen.
Man's shaking! Keep proving dem wrong with lame photos.
They re trying too hard t make a point. If only this kinda effort can be put t work.Strong u Mr president. We need u back urgently.
Enter your comment...o di egwu!
Post a Comment