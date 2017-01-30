LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Pres Buhari and Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun pictured having dinner in the UK

President Buhari is currently on vacation in the United Kingdom. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau
Posted by at 1/30/2017 11:35:00 am

22 comments:

Anonymous said...

Who cares. Abeg Buhari just leave us . U are evil

30 January 2017 at 11:44
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!ANOTHER FAKE PHOTO. SEE HIS BALD CHAI SO THIS IDIOT IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA HUH? Freeborn spit tuah. So he can eat after butchering Christians and ipod members Mr man U WILL NOT GO FREE FROM THAT CANCER OOOO,KAMAR IS THERE FOR U. This idiot is not fit to be an ordinary market chairman talkless of president shame to nigerians.
I DON BUY CHAMPAGNE in UNA HERE I GO DRINK ON HIS BURIAL AND NEW CLOTH AND CAR EWWW i go dance tire

















#sad indeed

30 January 2017 at 11:45
Sql 9ja said...

30 January 2017 at 11:45
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!ANOTHER FAKE PHOTO.his 10 is complete already we dey wait. WALKING DEAD PRESIDENT.SEE HIS BALD CHAI SO THIS IDIOT IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA HUH? Freeborn spit tuah. So he can eat after butchering Christians and ipod members Mr man U WILL NOT GO FREE FROM THAT CANCER OOOO,KAMAR IS THERE FOR U. This idiot is not fit to be an ordinary market chairman talkless of president shame to nigerians.
I DON BUY CHAMPAGNE in UNA HERE I GO DRINK ON HIS BURIAL AND NEW CLOTH AND CAR EWWW i go dance tire

















#sad indeed

30 January 2017 at 11:46
Anonymous said...

30 January 2017 at 11:48
Wale Olubaji said...

My people can all see dat our President is Still very much Alive

30 January 2017 at 11:48
Smith Anele said...

The man I saw here looked very sick.

30 January 2017 at 11:49
Anonymous said...

Its good to know our Prseido is ok. However, this Amosun connection na real wa.

30 January 2017 at 11:49
dj banti said...

Ok

30 January 2017 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

See as person be!! Frail looking animal. Nzu of a president. Unless you have good Plans for this country, you will die a shameful death.
#buhariisevil

30 January 2017 at 11:57
Coka said...

who is deceiving who?

30 January 2017 at 11:57
ola philip said...

We are suffering this one is enjoying
The thunder that will fire you is still eating popcorn and gyming

30 January 2017 at 12:03
OSINANL said...

SHAMELESS OLD FOOL... I THOUGHT ISLAM BAN THE USE OF FORK AND KNIFE

30 January 2017 at 12:12
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmmmmm,ok o








Lib addict#jut pasing#

30 January 2017 at 12:14
Big Don said...

Thank God is alive but he doesn't look healthy at all. I pray he get well soonest.

30 January 2017 at 12:15
Anonymous said...

Is Amosun on vaccation too? or when just went there to take care of him..he has been the sending pics!

30 January 2017 at 12:15
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...na only God knows d true state of our belove mr president

30 January 2017 at 12:19
Mr 47 said...

I pity for whoever is wishing this Son of the most high death, I just pray death won't visit their homes instead

30 January 2017 at 12:20
Abosede Ojuade said...

Seen.

30 January 2017 at 12:22
christie benjamin said...

Man's shaking! Keep proving dem wrong with lame photos.

30 January 2017 at 12:27
Tesh peters said...

They re trying too hard t make a point. If only this kinda effort can be put t work.Strong u Mr president. We need u back urgently.

30 January 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...o di egwu!

30 January 2017 at 12:28

