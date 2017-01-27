LIS

Friday, 27 January 2017

Pregnancy is hard. Support your wife, girlfriend, or friend through this journey -Kandibe Ejiofor

Dr. Kandibe Ejiofor, who is expecting her first child with husband Dele took to Instagram to share her pregnancy journey. The younger sister of actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, wrote:
"CIJS..Pregnancy is hard. Women make it look easy because they are bosses but carrying another human being is far from easy.
From the sickness 🤢to the tiredness 😴and discomfort🤒.. it is Real! 😪I've been on my feet 👣non-stop for months and this has been the first time 😓Ive been able to actually rest🏝recuperate👙 and reflect 🌊and I deserve it! (Thank you D😘) I understand that until you've been through it 👶🏽, it's hard to fully comprehend but as a note ✍🏽to all you wonderful humans 🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽(girls and boys) that have a pregnant wife/girlfriend, family member or friend - be sure to support them through this journey! 🙋🏽They need your love❤️ support 🤝and prayer 🙏🏾 - now more than ever!! 👊🏽(Also please always look out for a pregnant woman on public transport🚇- they need the seat!) #womenarechampions 🏆#weallcamefromsomewhere #respectthejourney #beafriend #pregnantlife #majorkey 🔑#nextstopparenthood #nothingbutlove #nothingbutpositiveenergy #iloveemojis #canyoute
14 comments:

VEEKEE FRESH said...

Nice one dear

27 January 2017 at 15:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

If only dey understand


...merited happiness

27 January 2017 at 15:24
Carina K Jacob said...

Well said.
Pregnancy is not easy. Baba God when e reach my turn save me!

27 January 2017 at 15:25
Gideon Okorie said...

TO-DO LIST OF A MATURED MAN

27 January 2017 at 15:27
Vivian Reginalds said...

HEYA FINE WOMAN
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

27 January 2017 at 15:30
OSINANL said...

TRUE!

27 January 2017 at 15:31
aproko said...

pregnancy is hard, but fucking is sweet and easy shey?

27 January 2017 at 15:35
Demmy said...

Tanx for d advise,may God deliver her safely IJN. I can relate very well cos I av two handsome boys,tank God.

27 January 2017 at 15:39
Anonymous said...

27 January 2017 at 15:42
yomi said...

girl relax abeg oooo..


biko


27 January 2017 at 15:49
FeyinE said...

27 January 2017 at 16:01
Ndubisi Tochukwu said...

wish her safe delivery
Signed
LibBadBoy

27 January 2017 at 16:07
livingstone chibuike said...

i concur

27 January 2017 at 16:14

