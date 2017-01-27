"CIJS..Pregnancy is hard. Women make it look easy because they are bosses but carrying another human being is far from easy.
From the sickness 🤢to the tiredness 😴and discomfort🤒.. it is Real! 😪I've been on my feet 👣non-stop for months and this has been the first time 😓Ive been able to actually rest🏝recuperate👙 and reflect 🌊and I deserve it! (Thank you D😘) I understand that until you've been through it 👶🏽, it's hard to fully comprehend but as a note ✍🏽to all you wonderful humans 🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽(girls and boys) that have a pregnant wife/girlfriend, family member or friend - be sure to support them through this journey! 🙋🏽They need your love❤️ support 🤝and prayer 🙏🏾 - now more than ever!! 👊🏽(Also please always look out for a pregnant woman on public transport🚇- they need the seat!) #womenarechampions 🏆#weallcamefromsomewhere #respectthejourney #beafriend #pregnantlife #majorkey 🔑#nextstopparenthood #nothingbutlove #nothingbutpositiveenergy #iloveemojis #canyoute
Friday, 27 January 2017
Pregnancy is hard. Support your wife, girlfriend, or friend through this journey -Kandibe Ejiofor
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/27/2017 03:21:00 pm
Post a Comment