Prankster changes the Hollywood sign to Hollyweed in New Year's Eve prank

Hollywood residents woke up on New year's day to find the iconic Hollywood sign altered to read "Hollyweed" in an apparent New Year's Day prank. Surveillance cameras recorded a male suspect dressed in all black at 3 a.m. vandalizing the sign, said Lt. Guy Juneau of the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services Division.
The unidentified vandal scaled Mount Lee, made his way over a fence and then climbed onto each of the landmark's "O" letters, the lieutenant said. He then draped those letters with black tarps so they each appeared as a lowercase "e."
Singer Miley Cyrus liked it and wrote:
💚 I knew 2017 was going to be MY year!!!!!!!!! 💚 Great start everybody! F#ck yeah! Hollyweed!
The suspect remained at large hours after the incident. If caught, he would face a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to the LAPD.
Park rangers removed the tarps and restored the proper text's visibility by 11:15 a.m Sunday morning.
