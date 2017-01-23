Power oil turn down to bodyfat campaign

On the 10th of January 2017 Power Oil kicked off yet again another amazing campaign via their social media platform called the Power Oil “Nominate your Turn Down To Body Fat Champion”, the challenge which aimed at celebrating those who have excelled in the struggle of cutting down on body fat by putting in work, dedication and determination to #turndowntobodyfat and succeeded.
To be part of the “Nominate your Turn Down To Body Fat Champion “challenge is simple, just nominate anyone you know including yourself who used to have weight issues and somehow maybe by going to the gym or by dieting succeeded in reducing his/her size to a healthier one. Kindly nominate such a person as your champion by sending his/her before and after picture with a brief story of how she was able to turn down her body fat via their Facebook inbox @ https://www.facebook.com/PowerOilNigeria/ and your champion stands the chance of winning fabulous prizes.
It will be recalled that Power Oil with its proven track record has successfully brought Nigerians award winning initiatives like the “Walk- Heart-On” initiative, a yearly activity spread across different regions of the country to sensitize Nigerians as well as encourage them to engage in regular walk for a healthy heart.
The Heart Health Mission initiative, primarily aimed at bringing free basic health check-up closer to the public with the assistance of certified doctors is actively present in over 10 camps, Pan Nigeria and the annual Power Oil Pay with Calories initiative which started exactly 4 years ago, a consumer activation program borne out of the necessity to encourage Nigerians to improve healthy cholesterol level, as well as lower the risk of blood pressure and heart-related ailments through rewarding incentives.
