Power failure at airports will be addressed by the 2017 budget, Says Minister of State for Aviation

Sirika made this known on January 8th after inspecting the International terminal building currently under construction at the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport in Kano.
According to him, the 2017 budget has made provisions for alternate means of power supply in the event that there is power outage at the airport. Sirika disclosed that the reason for the power outage in airports in 2016 was because the budget for the year did not make provisions to address the issue.
He disclosed that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria was prepared to ensure that power failure does not occur in airports across the nation in 2017.
Sirika also announced on January 7th, during his visit to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna state that the Buhari administration is looking to set up an Aviation University and hopefully begin manufacturing aircraft in Nigeria.
Involve Fishlake in ya plans!!!!!
CLUELESS...
Okay...
