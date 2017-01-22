LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

Popular Florida pastor was allegedly caught in bed with the wife of a church member and was nearly killed

All these endtime pastors. A pastor named Rev. Orinthius Jermaine Simmons, Sr. of Jacob Chapel Church, is being accused of sleeping with a member's wife after the member was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to police report, the married Pastor and father of one was allegedly caught having sexual relations with the mans wife. Read the police report after the cut...


Posted by at 1/22/2017 10:18:00 am

4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Let God judge biko


...merited happiness

22 January 2017 at 10:21
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

There are so many of them out there,hiding under the umbrella of Christianity doing evil.All these so called men of God do worse things behind close door.




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 January 2017 at 10:25
Ohiren's Zone said...

*smiles*....who are we going to blame for this?...the pastor or the woman?.

22 January 2017 at 10:29
Iriase ikhile said...

Shame on you Pastor,no control over the spirit of the flesh.

22 January 2017 at 10:33

