Police IG appoints CSP Jimoh Moshood as the New Force PRO

CSP Jimoh Olohundare Moshood has been appointed as the substantive Force Public Relations Officer by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Jimoh Olohundare Moshood now takes over from Ag. CP. Don N. Awunah who has since been posted as Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command.
The new PRO, Jimoh Moshood is an indigene of Ilorin Township in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State who holds a B.Sc in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. He was once a Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
