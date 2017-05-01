Police arrest suspected kidnappers who gang raped woman in front of husband in Bauchi and threatened his mother

According to a statement dated January 4th and signed by spokesperson of the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, on January 1st, 2017 at about 8.p.m, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached Ganjuwa Division in collaboration with vigilante group arrested the following suspected kidnappers and rapists:
Bala Mohammed
Dauda Damina
Mohammed Ahmed
Dahiru Mato
The suspects, all men from Mada Dutsen Kura hamlet in Yali Ward of Ganjuwa LGA, had on the November 28, 2016, at about 00:00hrs, armed with cutlasses and sticks stormed the residence of one Abubakar Mohammed, and had unlawful carnal knowledge with his wife after which they threatened to kidnap his mother.
Complainant gave them sum of Thirty Five Thousand Naira (N35,000) and pleaded with them not to kidnap his mother but they seized his motorcycle receipt as collateral pending when he pay outstanding ransom of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (n120,000).
Exhibits recovered from them include two cutlasses and otorcycle receipts seized from the complainant.
Meanwhile, all the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime and case under investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.
On the December 31, 2016, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to state Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested one Usman Yusuf male and 30yrs of of Gubi village Bauchi LGA.
The suspect along with one other now at large planned to kidnap and assassinate, a vigilante leader for arresting them for armed robbery they committed sometime in January, 2016 but recently released from prison custody. Case under investigation.
On January 1st, 2017, Police detectives attached to Anti-kidnapping unit of the command traced and arrested one Nafiu Adamu, 16, of Miri village Bauchi. The suspect used his GSM handset and threaten to kidnap 30-year-old man identified as Jamilu Abubakar, through a test message.
Exhibits recovered include: One Nokia Handset and Sim card used for the threat, suspect voluntarily admitted and case is under investigation.
On the 01/01/2017 at about 17:30hrs, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to anti-kidnapping unit stormed kidnappers hideout at Durum Forest Bauchi and rescued one 30-year-old Mohammadu Jauro male, of Garun village Jos East LGA of Plateau State.
The victim was kidnapped by four gunmen on the 18/12/2016 and brought to Yuga Forest in Toro LGA of Bauchi where he was held hostage for Thirteen (13) days before he was rescued. He was rushed to the Hospital for medical examination is responding to treatment.
Case under investigation and efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.
