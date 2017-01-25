Police arrest notorious ringleader in South Africa

According to Buzz SA, the 50-year old man whose name wasn't revealed was apprehended at an apartment in Springs, Ekurhuleni.
Speaking after the arrest, a SAPS spokesperson reaveled that the police discovered hijacked vehicles and car parts in the yard where they arrested him.
'Police also discovered that the house was used as a chop-shop as other stripped cars and various car parts were found in the yard and inside the house. Preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the house also owns a ‘scrapyard’ in Springs. That is where the police found four more cars that were reported stolen in Ekurhuleni and other cars that had been tampered with.' he saidThe arrested suspect is expected to appear at Springs Magistrates Court soon.
