Police arrest 23-year-old lady for attempting to smuggle cocaine to prisoner

A Ghanaian lady identified as Sakina Mustapha has been apprehended for attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be cocaine to an inmate at the Sunyani Prison Barracks in Ghana.
The suspect, believed to be a member of a notorious drug syndicate terrorizing residents in the area, was arrested on Monday after she had paid a visit to a prisoner in custody, Taufik Mohammed, who is serving a ten-year jail term with hard labour for narcotic drug offences.
According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Prisons, ASP. Johann Nii Narh Nartey, he said suspicion aroused after both the visitor and convict were found interacting in an unusual manner, leading the prison guards to put them under strict surveillance.
Nartey further revealed that Sakina was later seen hanging around at the barracks in anxiety after the visit, and was subsequently invited into the prison where a search was conducted on her, and Ninety nine (99) pieces of substances suspected to be cocaine wrapped in cigarette foil were found in her purse.
The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Supt. Sampson Bandin confirmed the arrest and stating that the suspect will appear in court after an on going investigation.
4 comments:
All na hustle biko
Sakina you see ya life.
Finally you'll be close to your husband in prison.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Imagine!Even in the prison IS LIKE THE CAST COCAINE SPELL ON the person there and her. SHE NO DEY FEAR huh?WELL THIS HAUSA BITCHES brain dey inside their vagina so am not surprise.
#sad indeed
mumu gal u set wil go to jail
