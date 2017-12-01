Pogba missed out on the FIFA team of the year by just two votes

In case you're wondering how the most expensive player on the planet didn't make FIFA's team of the year, world football's governing body has an explanation. In an announcement, FIFA said:
'The closest call was the third midfield position, with Kroos narrowly beating Pogba by two votes'.
'It is the smallest margin ever in the 12-year World XI history to decide on inclusion in the World XI.'
Before his big money move to Manchester United, Pogba helped Juventus to a fifth straight Serie A title and reached the final of the Euros with France. The FIFPro World XI was dominated by players from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is the only player from outside the two Spanish giants to make the cut.
