“Please warn your people to not be on the wrong side of history because the Gambian people have spoken” Gambian journalist warns Nigerian Judges

As tension heightens in Gambia due to President Yahyah Jammeh's refusal to concede power to the winner of the last Gambian election, Adama Barrow, a Gambian journalist has called on Nigerian Judges to desist from allowing themselves to be used by Jammeh as mercenaries to veto the people's choice.
The journalist who gave her name as Fatu revealed that Yahya Jammeh is trying to put together a petition at the supreme court and that information reaching The Gambian people is that the Chief Justice has initiated a recruitment process for supreme court judges to come to The Gambia since there is only one supreme court judge in Gambia at the moment and that happens to be the Chief Justice.
"I want to start by saying that if you do not want to be on the wrong side of history, please warn your members to not be part of outgoing President Yahya Jammeh's mercenary," Fatu said in a video shared on Twitter.
Fatu claimed that a lot of oppression have gone on in The Gambia under Jammeh's leadership and it was made possible by Nigerian Judges.
"We have decided to relieve President Yahyah Jammeh of his leadership position. We do not want him anymore. We have suffered for 22 years. A lot of things happened. Our people are in prison, people who are not even supposed to be there. With the help of these Nigerian mercenary judges that have been coming into the country, Jammeh was able to do all of this.
"We want to say today that if Jammeh wants to go to the supreme court, please do not be part of the people that will make that happen for him." Fatu continued.
"Please warn your people and tell them that they should not be on the wrong side of history because Jammeh is going whether he likes it or not. The Gambian people have spoken."
This plea is coming just one day to the proposed inauguration of the President-elect, Adama Barrow, and a day after President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency in The Gambia.
Watch Fatu's plea below;
Please copy the NBA President. This is a plea from #Gambia pic.twitter.com/K0yf6gJGCv— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) 17 January 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment