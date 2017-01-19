LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

Please help find this missing person! (photos)

33 year old Ige Adejumoke Ilara pictured above is missing. According to her brother, Adebanjo Ilara, she went to church at Isefun Ayobo area in Lagos where she resides with their parents on Sunday January 15th and never returned home. Jumoke who suffers memory loss, turned 34 year old today. Anyone with useful information should call these numbers 08055193394, 07066626767, 08038024414, 08025999288.
Gideon Okorie said...

19 January 2017 at 12:33
STERN said...

How can u allow someone that have memory loss to go out on their own like that. Do u know how difficult it will be finding her after loosing her?
I PRAY SHE'S FOUND ON TIME HALE AND HEARTY.

19 January 2017 at 12:36
Saphire Muna said...

Oh no.... Memory lost, and moving around alone, not cool... She will be found, so I pray

19 January 2017 at 12:44
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 12:49
BONARIO NNAGS said...

I pray she's found hale hearty.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 13:10
Anonymous said...

May she be found in Jesus name. Amen

19 January 2017 at 13:19
ayeni olufunmi said...

God will let the locate ijn

19 January 2017 at 13:37
Anonymous said...

Correction: Someone that has.... after losing her...
Yes I'm the grammar/spelling police...and no, you don't have any excuse. English is the official language...

19 January 2017 at 13:42
Chizzy Liz said...

Whr hv u being oga?????

19 January 2017 at 13:45
Chizzy Liz said...

********************* memory loss????? And una leave am all alone????? How do u expect her to remember her way home??????? I pray shex found shaaa

19 January 2017 at 13:46

