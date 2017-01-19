Please help find this missing person! (photos)

33 year old Ige Adejumoke Ilara pictured above is missing. According to her brother, Adebanjo Ilara, she went to church at Isefun Ayobo area in Lagos where she resides with their parents on Sunday January 15th and never returned home. Jumoke who suffers memory loss, turned 34 year old today. Anyone with useful information should call these numbers 08055193394, 07066626767, 08038024414, 08025999288.
10 comments:
How can u allow someone that have memory loss to go out on their own like that. Do u know how difficult it will be finding her after loosing her?
I PRAY SHE'S FOUND ON TIME HALE AND HEARTY.
Oh no.... Memory lost, and moving around alone, not cool... She will be found, so I pray
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
I pray she's found hale hearty.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
May she be found in Jesus name. Amen
God will let the locate ijn
Correction: Someone that has.... after losing her...
Yes I'm the grammar/spelling police...and no, you don't have any excuse. English is the official language...
Whr hv u being oga?????
********************* memory loss????? And una leave am all alone????? How do u expect her to remember her way home??????? I pray shex found shaaa
