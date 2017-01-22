Piers Morgan gets slammed for criticizing the Women’s March on twitter, he fires back

Piers Morgan is being slammed on Twitter for criticizing the Women's march movements. Even though several people blasted him, he got a lot of support and according to him gained 127k new followers. He tweeted:
“Imagine if there were a load of men-only marches today? The feminists would go crackers,” and in another, he tweeted:
“I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?”
“Let’s be honest, ladies.. today’s Women’s March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency,” Morgan also tweeted, going on to argue, “One of the main reasons Hillary lost was that she & her supporters exuded air of entitlement to her becoming being 1st female president.”So many people started to slam him but he wasn't bothered. He even retweeted some of the backlash he received in response to his missives, and fired back at a number of Twitter users. He tweeted:
“Amused by all the fulminating outrage at my suggestion of a Men’s March, especially from women. Kinda proves my point… Just need @KimKardashian & @emrata to post bird-flipping topless selfies to support #WomensMarch for the farce to be complete.”Then he went on to blast Madonna, Cher and Lilly Allen.
“What right has President Trump removed from women to warrant this #WomensMarch protest? Why not wait to see if he tries, then fight it?”When stated trending on twitter he joked:
“Disappointed to only be trending No7 in USA.”
