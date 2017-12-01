Photos/Video: YouTube Lesbian couple under fire as the 'wrong' one gets pregnant
YouTube stars, lesbian couple, Domo and Crissy have been under fire since Domo revealed she's pregnant. According to Domo, 'haters' think she shouldn't have been pregnant since she dresses and looks like a man while Chrissy who looks and dresses as a woman should have been the one who got pregnant. Domo who got pregnant through a sperm donor at a sperm bank is 30 weeks pregnant. She will be expecting their first child on March 19th 2017, a baby boy who will be named Domonic Cristopher Wilson. Read what she said about the 'haters' complaints about her getting pregnant after the cut...
I am a woman. I am a woman who has always wanted a child. I am a woman who likes to dress how she pleases and doesn't give two shits about your stereotypes. Who cares if I like to wear snap backs and joggers? Who cares that I'm not the "normal" look of a pregnant woman. I am Domonic's mom and I am proud! There's a lot of hate going around with me being a "pregnant stud" which is soooo funny to me. Like you people cry all day "don't judge" or "I hate when people judge" but are the MAIN ONES. I went to a sperm bank to conceive Domonic, and I am so blessed to be able to bring him into this world! He will have the best life. One thing I will teach Domonic is to always be himself and to stand up for himself! So Domonic, mommy is sorry that you have to be born in a world full of hate, but just know that I will do my best to protect you. I love you Domonic Cristopher Wilson. You make me a better person
A letter she wrote to her future child 4 years ago
Omg she has same winter jacket i have! Im not weaaring that winter jacket again!😂
SMH
Good for them. Let them enjoy their happily married life. Haters will hate and you dont need to care what others think.
gud for dem
Keep deceiving yourselves. Please who get you pregnant, because I know that ladies do not produce sperm that fertilises an egg? You are fake.I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
Her wife the one that's not pregnant lol is so beautiful with lovely hair chio😍
Confusion at it's peak.
