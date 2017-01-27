Photos/Video: 65 year old heartbroken man sets fire to his sofa and bed after girlfriend leaves him
A 65-year-old Australian expat set fire to his sofa and bed on Wednesday in Surat Thani, Thailand after his girlfriend left him, taking their young son with her. When cops, firefighters and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene they found Edward Woodward in a distressed state wielding a kitchen knife behind his garden gates.
A large fire was burning away in the garage and police refused to negotiate with the angry Aussie until he let firemen inside put put out the blaze. Eventually he was disarmed, got all confrontational and then poured his heart out to anyone who’d listen to his sob story.
A short time later his girlfriend showed up to see what was going on.
She told police they’d recently moved into the rented house, however, she’d had enough of the constant arguments and finally left after Mr Woodward allegedly threatened their son with a knife and said he’d kill her.
Police believe stress was the likely reason for him attempting to burn the house down.Watch video below:
