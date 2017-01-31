Photos:Two suspected female robbers apprehended with sophisticated master keys in Rivers

These women identified as Favour and Uchechi, pictured above, alleged to be professional criminals, were apprehended with several sophisticated master keys in their possession. They were apprehended along Rumuoke, off AdaGeorge Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
According to Facebook user, Bright Jossy, the women were apprehended by some members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers state chapter. The women allegedly use the master keys to gain entrance into homes in the neighborhood. They have been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force, AdaGeorge Division.
