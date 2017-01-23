"I went to Diamond bank (Nnewi) today and went to their customer service to lay a complaint but the crowd at the spot was much so I stood in one of the queues there, there was this guy (via pix) behind me I noticed he was somehow resting on me so I moved a little and he moved with me,
I noticed something suspicious so I looked back I saw him crossed both of his hands covered with a paper down his waist.... I kept mute and was busy with my phone I noticed something behind me again I turned and saw him with his hands at the same position so all of a sudden I felt something hot dripped on my leg to my outmost surprise it was a sperm I turned gat hold of him and gave him some hot slaps I know he has never received in his life before.... if not for the securities that intervene like seriously he won't live to remember a day like this #what_an_assault
Monday, 23 January 2017
Photos: Young man masturbates and ejaculates on female bank customer in Nnewi
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/23/2017 09:25:00 pm
