Monday, 23 January 2017

Photos: Young man masturbates and ejaculates on female bank customer in Nnewi

A young man received hot slaps today after he masturbated and then ejaculated on a female customer at Diamond Bank, Nnewi branch, Anambra State. Below is the shocking and frightening account of the incident by victim, Anaeto Amaka Vivi, on Instagram
"I went to Diamond bank (Nnewi) today and went to their customer service to lay a complaint but the crowd at the spot was much so I stood in one of the queues there, there was this guy (via pix) behind me I noticed he was somehow resting on me so I moved a little and he moved with me,
I noticed something suspicious so I looked back I saw him crossed both of his hands covered with a paper down his waist.... I kept mute and was busy with my phone I noticed something behind me again I turned and saw him with his hands at the same position so all of a sudden I felt something hot dripped on my leg to my outmost surprise it was a sperm I turned gat hold of him and gave him some hot slaps I know he has never received in his life before.... if not for the securities that intervene like seriously he won't live to remember a day like this #what_an_assault
