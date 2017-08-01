Photos: Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam visits wounded Major General Aliyu

General M.S Aliyu, then a Brig. General, sustained injuries during a car crash along Damaturu-Maiduguri road in early 2016. His promotion to the rank of Major General came before the end of 2016 while he was undergoing medical treatment in Germany.
Before the accident, he was acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 DIV of the Nigerian Army with Tactical Command Headquarters in Damaturu and played a prominent role in the war against Boko Haram insurgency commanding the Division's Forward Brigade in Operation Lafiya Dole.
"Yobe and the Northeast are safer and more secure because of his sacrifices and his service", the governor said.
Gaidam prayed Almighty Allah to grant the General quick recovery and good health.
