Photos: Woman who gave birth at the ongoing staff screening exercise in Kogi State, gets N1m gift from Gov. Bello

Petra Akinti Onyegbule, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, who announced the news on her Facebook said the governor presented the new mother with a cash gift of N1M. Read her post below:
"Earlier today, a pregnant woman was delivered of her baby when she came for her screening. As news of the delivery got to the Governor, he went over to see the mother and her new born baby. As his welcome to our world gift for the baby, the Governor gave a cash gift of One Million Naira and directed that whatever the reason for her being in the uncleared list, the new mother is now a cleared staff and her arrears be paid to her in full.
It was a mini celebration from those at the center who rejoiced with both mom and child."
No comments:
Post a Comment