Photos: Wife of Lagos State Gov. Mrs. Bolanle Ambode presents gifts to first babies of the year 2017

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, welcomed the baby of the Year, while the mother of the baby of the year, Mrs. Aderonke Akande looked on. Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris; COWLSO member, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello were also present during the presentation of gifts to Baby of the Year, born at 12:01am, weighing 3.1kg at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos, on Sunday, January 01, 2017. She also presented gifts to another couple who welcomed a baby at 12:01 am on Jan Ist.
Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, with the baby of the Year and the parents, Grace & Olayinka Samson; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris; Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Olusegun Olulade and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Modele Osukiyesi were also there during the presentation of gifts to the Baby of the Year, born 12:01, weighing 2.8kg at the Badagry General Hospital, on Sunday, January 01, 2017.
