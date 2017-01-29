LIS

Photos: Wife of flamboyant Zimbabwean prophet shows off her new Lamborghini

Beverly Angel, wife of Prophet Uebert Angel, the flamboyant leader of Spirit Embassy showed off her latest ride...a green Verde Mantis Lamborghini. She captioned the photo thus:
"What you enjoyed only in dreams is becoming reality this year. #myrideisbetterthanyours #jehovahchikopokopo #VerdeMantisLamborgini #DontHateTakeNote
The flamboyant and sharp tongued Zimbabwean prophet, born Hubert Mudzanire, made his way into the public glare in 2011, championing the gospel of prosperity.

His beautiful wife, known for her blonde pixie haircut is the co-founder and vice president and general overseer of Spirit Embassy launched in 2007 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The couple are blessed with three children

