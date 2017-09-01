LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Photos: VP Yemi Osinbajo meets with daughter of one of Nigeria's fallen heroes

Vice President, Professor Yemi Oshinbajo, yesterday had a brief chat with Olatayo Lola Emmanuel, daughter of one of Nigeria's Fallen Hero at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Celebration, Inter-Denominational Church Service held at The National Christian Centre Abuja. More photos after the cut.




