Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Photos & Video: Barbaric! ISIS uses toddler to execute prisoner in Syria

 
A sickening video has emerged which shows a Daesh toddler shooting a Kurdish prisoner dead in a ball pit in eastern Syria. The prisoner was reportedly accused of spying.
The video shows the child, dressed in a black attire and cap, walking across a ball pit full of broken plastic balls. He is accompanied by an adult.

The child then walked towards the prisoner, who is tied to a fence by his wrists, past the plastic balls. A man hands a gun to the toddler. He tries aiming the gun at the prisoner before shooting him dead.
Screenshots of the video were published on the Twitter account, @Raqqa_SL, with the caption:
 'new #ISIS propaganda video make small children Slaughtering And executed people #syria #ISIL'
 The video comes after Iraqi forces took control of the eastern end of the southernmost bridge in Mosul, Iraq, today.

More photos and the video below...






Source: Daily Mail UK
5 comments:

Sucre said...

Sad

10 January 2017 at 14:49
afekhade said...

That motherfucker na AKI nu kwa jor.....Old man in pikin body.

10 January 2017 at 14:54
afekhade said...

That motherfucker na AKI nu kwa jor.....Old man in pikin body.

10 January 2017 at 14:54
Anonymous said...

This is the face of the hate you all allow in your hearts. This is the product of your backwards views.

10 January 2017 at 14:57
Ndubisi Tochukwu said...

can this world just come to an end...let me go to heaven and relax. i am tired of this world
Signed
LibBadBoy

10 January 2017 at 14:59

