Photos & Video: Barbaric! ISIS uses toddler to execute prisoner in Syria

A sickening video has emerged which shows a Daesh toddler shooting a Kurdish prisoner dead in a ball pit in eastern Syria. The prisoner was reportedly accused of spying.
The video shows the child, dressed in a black attire and cap, walking across a ball pit full of broken plastic balls. He is accompanied by an adult.
The child then walked towards the prisoner, who is tied to a fence by his wrists, past the plastic balls. A man hands a gun to the toddler. He tries aiming the gun at the prisoner before shooting him dead.
Screenshots of the video were published on the Twitter account, @Raqqa_SL, with the caption:
'new #ISIS propaganda video make small children Slaughtering And executed people #syria #ISIL'The video comes after Iraqi forces took control of the eastern end of the southernmost bridge in Mosul, Iraq, today.
More photos and the video below...
Source: Daily Mail UK
5 comments:
Sad
That motherfucker na AKI nu kwa jor.....Old man in pikin body.
This is the face of the hate you all allow in your hearts. This is the product of your backwards views.
can this world just come to an end...let me go to heaven and relax. i am tired of this world
