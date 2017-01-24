Photos: US offer to assist Nigeria in countering terrorism and violent extremism

This commitment was conveyed by the Director, United States Defence Intelligence Agency, Lt Gen Vincent Stewart who led a delegation of US officials and diplomats to visit the Chief of the Air Staff,
ian Air Force (NAF), Abuja. Gen Stewart was on a working visit to strategic military institutions in Abuja to foster existing bilateral military relations and security collaboration between the United States and Nigeria.
"I am here to better appreciate the challenges and opportunities in Nigeria and to strengthen existing strategic partnership", he said while expressing the US appreciations for moves by Nigeria towards strengthening democratic principles and human rights.
Meanwhile, the CAS has appealed to the US to help Nigeria towards addressing the gap in the fight terrorism.
"Whatever strategy you putting in place must address our gaps” the CAS said in his response, noting that the NAF is in need of Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to enhance its capability and effectiveness in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.
While expressing the belief that the US is in position to add value to the effort by the NAF, the CAS urged Lt Gen Stewart and his delegation to add their voices to the desire by the NAF to become effective in its operations
