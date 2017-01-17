Photos: UNIMAID lecturer, Dr. Babagoni Shettima injured, son dies in University of Maiduguri suicide bombing

Dr Babagoni Shettima, a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, was injured in the suicide bombing that occurred at the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday, January 16th. He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
Sadly, he lost one of his sons in the blast. He was laid to rest yesterday in Gwange, Borno State.
Ewoooo chiaaaa this sad.
Na waoh!
