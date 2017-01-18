Photos: UN, Nigerian Army, Air Force evacuate victims of Rann bomb incident to Maiduguri

At least 120 people were wounded and 52 killed on Tuesday in an accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army on the settlement. Among the dead and injured are ten Humanitarian Aid workers with Red Cross and MSF.
The team dispatched about five helicopters with medical equipment and medical teams to the scene to airlift the injured. ICRC, Nigerian Army and Air Force ambulances are on stand-by at Maiduguri airport and 60 beds prep at hospitals are awaiting the injured. So far, 30 injured including five children have been airlifted to Maiduguri...
Meanwhile, Gov. Kashim Shettima deployed his Deputy Governor Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa, Hon. Mohammed Nur Sheriff (House of Representative Member), Hon. Mohammed Dige (House of Assembly member) and Engr. Satomi (Chairman, Borno state Emergency Management Agency) to supervise evacuation of victims
The Governor commended MSF, ICRC and the UN for providing medical support for the victims and for assisting in the evacuation exercise.
