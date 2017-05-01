Photos: Two teenage lovers commit suicide over pregnancy in Kenya

The neighborhood of Marakwet in Kenya has been left in total shock after two teenage lovers ended their lives over her pregnancy. According to Tuko News, the pair killed themselves on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, after the boy aged 14 and his 13-year-old girlfriend reportedly drank poison after they found out she was pregnant.
The 14-year-old boy was found lifeless at his parent's home while the girl was found at Kipkunur forest before they were taken to Kapsowar Mission Hospital for postmortem.
In a statement released by Benjamin Kipkemoi, the Police Area Chief of Marakwet, who hinted that it’s yet unclear if the boy was responsible for the girl’s pregnancy, said an investigation will be carried out.
‘It is not clear whether the boy was responsible for the girl's pregnancy. We are carrying out an investigation’
