Photos: Trial of man who named his pet dog 'Buhari' adjourned to March 20

Wednesday, 18th January 2017 owing to the unavailability of presiding Magistrate, P. J. Ojikutu who was said to be attending a screening exercise.
The accused person, Iroko, 41, was arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly naming his pet dog 'Buhari'. He was subsequently arraigned before a Sango Magistrate Court, Ogun State on August 22, for conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.
The charged document stated that the trader was said to have behaved himself in a manner probably to cause breach of peace by naming his do Buhari and parading same at Hausa section of Ketere market in Sango area and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of Criminal Code of Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2016.
In court to represent Mr. Iroko were three Lagos-based legal practitioners: Messrs. Adeola Samuel Opeyemi, Esq from LEAD SOLICITORS; Tosin Adesioye, Esq. from the Law Firm of ADEGBORUWA & COMPANY and human rights lawyer Inibehe Effion from INIBEHE EFFIONG CHAMBERS.
The case has been adjourned to the 20th March 2017 for hearing of the Motion on Notice challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competence of the charge.
