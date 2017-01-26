Photos: Today, 705 beneficiaries received close to N1bn from the Lagos State ETF - Ambode

The Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has just taken to social media to share photos and announce that 'today, 705 beneficiaries received various amounts of money ranging from N50,000 to N5,000,000 totaling almost N1bn from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund'.
5 comments:
GOOD ONE...
This is really commendable. At least it will go a long way to help them start up business of their choice
Kudos working governor. Kudos
Best state in west Africa!
Our Governor is great.....I (ADEDIRAN KUNMI) just got alert from Stanbic of 5M ( NGN5,000,000.00) . Hope it will drop tomorrow. Sincere Appreciation to Gov. AM bo DE and All Staff of LSETF they are very friendly and ever ready to help. Thanks.
