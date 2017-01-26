LIS

Thursday, 26 January 2017

Photos: Today, 705 beneficiaries received close to N1bn from the Lagos State ETF - Ambode

The Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has just taken to social media to share photos and announce that 'today, 705 beneficiaries received various amounts of money ranging from N50,000 to N5,000,000 totaling almost N1bn from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund'.
 

He continues to say, 'These loans have been provided at a very affordable rate of 5% per annum, cheaper than the prevailing bank interest rates. This is our modest way of reflating the Lagos economy, creating jobs and getting our youths gainfully occupied'.

 
OSINANL said...

GOOD ONE...

26 January 2017 at 17:26
Loveth Best said...

This is really commendable. At least it will go a long way to help them start up business of their choice

26 January 2017 at 17:28
Tesh peters said...

Kudos working governor. Kudos

26 January 2017 at 17:32
salihu newssheller said...

Best state in west Africa!

26 January 2017 at 17:40
DonboscoNg Computer Village Online Mall said...

Our Governor is great.....I (ADEDIRAN KUNMI) just got alert from Stanbic of 5M ( NGN5,000,000.00) . Hope it will drop tomorrow. Sincere Appreciation to Gov. AM bo DE and All Staff of LSETF they are very friendly and ever ready to help. Thanks.

26 January 2017 at 17:48

