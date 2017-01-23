Photos: To hinder unwelcome guests, Landlady allegedly fixes sharp iron nails in front of her house in Lagos

According to a LIB reader who sent in the photos, the Landlady of the home pictured, fixed sharp iron nails on the stone slabs in front of her house at Irebawa street Oke - Ira, Aguda, Ogba, Lagos. Our reader narrated how her action endangers children and other people who pass there, especially at night. This was reportedly the case of a little girl who got injured recently. This is a call out to the appropriate authorities, if this is indeed illegal, then action has to be taken to ensure that the nails are removed to prevent future mishaps. See more photos after the cut...
