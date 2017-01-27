Photos: Tiwa Savage gives IK twerking lessons

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
nice
WHAT HAPPENED TO HER FACE?
Awwwww beautiful! See my cutie J boyLib addict#just passing#
LolTiwa baby! Lolwww.ckjacob.com
This is the kind of life u want right?
Tiwa savage should learn that she is a diva and one of Africa's biggest female singer, but she is loosing it due to recent behaviors on social media. she is not an up-coming artistes and i expect a lot from her.Twerking on a live show in front of your son haba!!!.backing up her ASS up and down in front of an audience!!!twerking are for strippers and hoes!
Single mum in action...
good for her
na dis tins wey u de do, make u n ur husband bet problem. how everybody go de tosh u just bcos u b entertainer?
Whoever did her makeup did her dirty. Not cool
Our brothers wife....u think say Oga don give up ?? U better stay far from that woman oooh HE IS STILL WITH The wife.. before I slap u
Post a Comment
12 comments:
nice
WHAT HAPPENED TO HER FACE?
Awwwww beautiful! See my cutie J boy
Lib addict#just passing#
Lol
Tiwa baby! Lol
www.ckjacob.com
This is the kind of life u want right?
Tiwa savage should learn that she is a diva and one of Africa's biggest female singer, but she is loosing it due to recent behaviors on social media. she is not an up-coming artistes and i expect a lot from her.Twerking on a live show in front of your son haba!!!.backing up her ASS up and down in front of an audience!!!twerking are for strippers and hoes!
Single mum in action...
good for her
na dis tins wey u de do, make u n ur husband bet problem. how everybody go de tosh u just bcos u b entertainer?
na dis tins wey u de do, make u n ur husband bet problem. how everybody go de tosh u just bcos u b entertainer?
Whoever did her makeup did her dirty. Not cool
Our brothers wife....u think say Oga don give up ?? U better stay far from that woman oooh HE IS STILL WITH The wife.. before I slap u
Post a Comment