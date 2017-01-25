LIS

Photos: These adorable little girls with 'striking differences' are not only sisters, they are actually twins!

These adorable 9-month-old girls may have striking differences in appearance, but not only are they sisters, they’re actually twins. They sometimes leave strangers confused since Kalani Dean has light skin and blue eyes, while Jarani Dean has dark skin and brown eyes.



"No one believes they’re twins,” mom Whitney Meyer told US Weekly. When we go out in public, people will start looking at them because I dress them identical and I can tell they’re confused."
The girls are fraternal twins, so they each have a different combination of genes from their parents. These differences are especially pronounced since the twins are biracial. Meyer is white, while the girls’ father, Tomas Dean, is black. The twins appear to have inherited separate genes for skin color.
"At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it’s so rare I didn’t think it’d happen to my twins!” Meyer told news station KHOA. "But sure enough they’re biracial twins!”


Meyer has been sharing photos of the girls, who are from Quincy, Illinois, since they were born in April. She says her twins’ distinctions don’t just stop at their appearances.

"Kalani, we call her Lani, is our loud child, She is crawling everywhere and going nonstop," Meyer said. “[Jarani] doesn’t like to move. She just wants to be held, and she loves to eat"

