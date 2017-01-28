Photos: Teyana Taylor flaunts her incredibly athletic figure in SELF magazine

Teyana Taylor shares what she likes best about her killer body, how her 13-month-old daughter's fearlessness inspires her, the inside secrets to parenting and fitness, in the latest issue of SELF magazine.
"My whole life, I 've always had issues gaining weight. My favourite part of my body used to be my breasts, but now my breasts belong to Junie," The 26-year-old singer, actress and songwriter said.
"She probably sucked out every ounce of milk.inside secrets to parenting and fitness...I had to pump, because she didn't want to work for the milk...so now I just deal with little mommy insecurities. Whenever I look at super-busty ladies, that ain't nothing but a little double-sided tape and a push-up bra. We all have flaws....you gotta embrace it."
"You 're gonna have a little say down there, and there's nothing wrong with a little sag. I think today, we forget what real beauty is," she said. "I appreciate it because this sag is from me birthing and feeding my child, my seed that is part of me. I appreciate every stretch mark, every say. One boob is bigger than the other....but it is what it is. I love my body and I love the place that I 'm in. I think dance and happiness and movement and family and love is what makes me love my body"
She has on strong message to everyone obsessed with comparing bodies and obsessing over beauty.
"I just want everybody to know that we are all human, we all have to give birth, there 's always that time of the month, we all get our hearts broken, we all find love. We all have insecurities. Whether it's losing weight or gaining weight....we all feel like, Oh, my eyebrows look crazy today! or My hair is thining1 or whatever it is. But we have to remember that nothing is impossible."
When she is feeling down, Taylor is often inspired by her daughter. She says that parenthood has made her mature and emotional and her daughter's fearless attitude is a source of motivation in her own life.
"Everything and anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and i get that from my daughter. Nothing is impossible for her.
Source: SELF Magazine
No comments:
Post a Comment