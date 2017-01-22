LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

Photos: Teebillz and his son, Jamil, goof around on IG

Father - son bonding! Teebillz pictured making playful faces with his son, Jamil Balogun. More photos after the cut.
 


 
Posted by at 1/22/2017 05:42:00 pm

12 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

22 January 2017 at 17:43
22 January 2017 at 17:44
Saphire Muna said...

How many raps has he taken today? The face of a drug addict....

22 January 2017 at 17:45
emmanuel onyeokeh said...

Dat'S hw it shod be...best of luck bruv

22 January 2017 at 17:55
emmanuel onyeokeh said...

22 January 2017 at 17:58
emmanuel onyeokeh said...

22 January 2017 at 17:58
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE




AUNTY LINDA 👩





22 January 2017 at 18:00
Udeh Agatha said...

Lol u hv got a bad mouth saphire muna

22 January 2017 at 18:01
Anonymous said...

Haba that's too harsh....you don't judge a man who is trying his best to have a good time and be a good father to his child by what he did. You are not a saint just because you sin differently. Learn to shut your mouth if you don't have anything nice to say.

22 January 2017 at 18:02
OMOTUNDE GREEN said...

You are an idiot, na you dey give am animal

22 January 2017 at 18:02
Anonymous said...

Pls stop being a saddist and be happy with people for once

22 January 2017 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

